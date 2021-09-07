Louisiana hospital addresses gun violence after being damaged in weekend shooting: 4 details

Listen
Shreveport, La.-based Willis-Knighton Pierremont Health Center issued a statement about gun violence after being damaged in the crossfire of a deadly Sept. 4 shooting, according to a Sept. 6 ArkLatex Homepage report.
Four details:
- "As North and Central Louisiana's largest healthcare provider and corporate citizen, we too are concerned about the escalation of violent events across our community and those taking place in any neighborhood," the hospital said in a Sept. 6 statement.
- The shooting occurred the night of Sept. 4 and left a 13-year-old dead and three more wounded. Several nearby businesses and vehicles were struck by bullets. However, no injuries were reported in or around the hospital, according to the report.
- The hospital said it maintains 24/7 security, but the shooting was out of its control. The hospital also called on law enforcement and public officials to work collaboratively to address gun violence immediately.
- "We pray for the families of those innocent lives lost and call on our local, area, state, and federal law enforcement, elected and appointed officials to partner and work collaboratively in developing a decisive and swift plan of action to address these matters as soon as possible," the hospital said.