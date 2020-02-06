How consumer data can help attract and retain healthcare consumers

Before brands like Apple and Amazon became synonymous with consumer culture, the healthcare experience didn’t have much motivation to change. If you felt ill, you’d go see a doctor. The doctor would check you over, make a diagnosis and set you on the appropriate path to treatment. It was on you to initiate contact: your physician’s only job was to provide whatever care was needed, once you were in the system.

Note: This article originally appeared on Experian's website

Today, the healthcare journey can look quite different. Patients have options. In an increasingly crowded market, it’s now up to providers to reach out and woo healthcare consumers. To stay ahead of the competition, providers must seek innovative ways to attract new consumers and inspire loyalty among existing members.

Chris Wild, Experian Health’s Senior Director of Consumer Engagement Solutions, says:

“Health systems have started taking a good, hard look at how they engage with patients, whether that’s marketing to new populations or encouraging patients to come in when they are sick. It all comes down to data. With a complete picture of the patient, you can loop together clinical information with insights about their lifestyle and attitudes, so you really know who they are and what they’ll need from your health system.” Click here to continue>>

