HHS to use $155M to boost health workforce training

HHS will distribute $155 million for primary care or dental teaching health centers.

The grants are designed to support residents in primary care residency programs to meet the needs of rural and underserved populations, according to the July 1 press release. Of the $155 million, $135 million will be used to support existing and new teaching health centers in creating additional resident positions while the other $20 million will be used to support medical training programs in the upcoming year.

"Increasing the number of primary care residents training in community health centers and other outpatient community clinics is a key part of the Biden-Harris administration’s plan to address long-standing health inequities in our most vulnerable communities," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in the release. "We will continue to expand the primary care workforce supply line to help meet community needs."