Financial stability ranked above staff safety: Poll

System financial stability and staffing levels are top of mind for healthcare professionals, a recent Becker's poll found.

The poll, posted on LinkedIn in early July, asked participants to vote on the top priority of their system for the second half of 2024. Becker's has no insights into respondents' organizations or roles.

Of 670 votes received, 58% said system financial stability, 30% said staffing levels, 10% said staff safety and 2% said other.

Seeing that system financial stability ranked highest worried some commenters on the post. One commenter said, "always shocked to see how little organizations care about their employees."

Another said, "very disappointed to see financial stability is prioritized over safety."