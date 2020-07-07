Which states have the best hospitals?

There were seven states that had the best overall average hospital rankings, according to a new analysis by the Lown Institute and Washington Monthly.

The Lown Institute, a nonpartisan healthcare think tank, considered three key metrics for the rankings: quality of care, civic leadership and value of care. These were weighted at 50, 30 and 20 percent respectively for final rankings. While quality is a metric other ratings consider, this analysis expanded on what civic leadership and value of care means in the ranking. Civic leadership encompassed the degree to which a hospital treats patients with income and demographics that align with the community's, charity care and other benefits, and how much senior executives are paid compared to front-line workers.

On average, hospitals in Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, Ohio and Rhode Island have the best overall Lown Index rankings.

Hospitals in Colorado, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, New Mexico, West Virginia and Washington, D.C., had some of the highest civic leadership rankings.

Rankings on value of care vary widely by state. Hospitals in Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Vermont received the best rankings for value, while hospitals in Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and Nevada received the worst average rankings.

