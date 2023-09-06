States ranked by total MD degrees issued in 2022

Jakob Emerson -

New York allopathic medical schools graduated the most physicians in 2022, while South Dakota saw the lowest number of physician graduates, according to new data published by KFF and sourced from the Association of American Medical Colleges.

The national total was 21,051 MD graduates last year. There was no allopathic graduate data reported in Alaska, Delaware, Idaho, Maine, Montana or Wyoming.

States ranked by total MD graduates in 2022:

  1. New York: 1,985
  2. Texas: 1,528
  3. Pennsylvania: 1,307
  4. California: 1,271
  5. Illinois: 1,149
  6. Ohio: 1,018
  7. Michigan: 950
  8. Florida: 941
  9. Massachusetts: 693
  10. Georgia: 568
  11. Virginia: 530
  12. North Carolina: 527
  13. New Jersey: 516
  14. Louisiana: 501
  15. Missouri: 488
  16. District of Columbia: 480
  17. Tennessee: 452
  18. Maryland: 439
  19. Wisconsin: 406
  20. South Carolina: 351
  21. Indiana: 338
  22. Minnesota: 334
  23. Kentucky: 319
  24. Washington: 311
  25. Nebraska: 296
  26. Connecticut: 295
  27. Alabama: 264
  28. Kansas: 202
  29. Arizona: 189
  30. Colorado: 185
  31. West Virginia: 172
  32. Oklahoma: 168
  33. Mississippi: 159
  34. Arkansas: 157
  35. Iowa: 154
  36. Oregon: 149
  37. Rhode Island: 148
  38. Nevada: 125
  39. Vermont: 119
  40. New Mexico: 115
  41. Utah: 113
  42. New Hampshire: 99
  43. North Dakota: 70
  44. Hawaii: 69
  45. South Dakota: 64

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles