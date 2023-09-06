States ranked by total MD degrees issued in 2022

New York allopathic medical schools graduated the most physicians in 2022, while South Dakota saw the lowest number of physician graduates, according to new data published by KFF and sourced from the Association of American Medical Colleges.
The national total was 21,051 MD graduates last year. There was no allopathic graduate data reported in Alaska, Delaware, Idaho, Maine, Montana or Wyoming.
States ranked by total MD graduates in 2022:
- New York: 1,985
- Texas: 1,528
- Pennsylvania: 1,307
- California: 1,271
- Illinois: 1,149
- Ohio: 1,018
- Michigan: 950
- Florida: 941
- Massachusetts: 693
- Georgia: 568
- Virginia: 530
- North Carolina: 527
- New Jersey: 516
- Louisiana: 501
- Missouri: 488
- District of Columbia: 480
- Tennessee: 452
- Maryland: 439
- Wisconsin: 406
- South Carolina: 351
- Indiana: 338
- Minnesota: 334
- Kentucky: 319
- Washington: 311
- Nebraska: 296
- Connecticut: 295
- Alabama: 264
- Kansas: 202
- Arizona: 189
- Colorado: 185
- West Virginia: 172
- Oklahoma: 168
- Mississippi: 159
- Arkansas: 157
- Iowa: 154
- Oregon: 149
- Rhode Island: 148
- Nevada: 125
- Vermont: 119
- New Mexico: 115
- Utah: 113
- New Hampshire: 99
- North Dakota: 70
- Hawaii: 69
- South Dakota: 64