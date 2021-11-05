States ranked by percentage of adults in fair, poor health

West Virginia has the highest percentage of adults who report fair or poor health, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released Nov. 4.

The ranking is based on 2020 survey data from the CDC's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, which collects data from U.S. residents on health risk behaviors, chronic conditions and use of preventative care.

In 2020, 14.7 percent of adults in the U.S. reported having fair or poor health. Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up.

Note: The list includes ties, which results in a numerical listing of 38.

West Virginia — 22.7 Arkansas — 22

Kentucky — 22 Mississippi — 21.8 Alabama — 21.1 Louisiana — 19.4 Oklahoma — 19 Nevada — 17.9 South Carolina — 17.2 Indiana — 17.1 Georgia — 16.9

Tennessee — 16.9 Missouri — 16.1 Texas — 15.9

Ohio — 15.9 Arizona — 15.7 Delaware — 15.4 Florida — 15.3 Michigan — 15.1 New Mexico — 14.8 North Carolina — 14.7 California — 14.6 Virginia — 13.9

Oregon — 13.9 Pennsylvania — 13.7 Kansas — 13.5

Rhode Island — 13.5 Idaho — 13.2 Illinois — 13

Iowa — 13 Montana — 12.9 Washington — 12.9 Alaska — 12.9

Maine — 12.6

Wyoming — 12.6 South Dakota — 12.3

Maryland — 12.3 New York — 12.1

New Hampshire — 12.1 Hawaii — 11.8 Connecticut — 11.7

New Jersey — 11.7 North Dakota — 11.6 Nebraska — 11.5 Vermont — 11.4 Wisconsin — 11.3

Utah — 11.3 Minnesota — 11.1

Colorado — 11 Massachusetts — 10.5 District of Columbia — 10.4

%MCEPASTEBIN%