States ranked by COVID-19 bed occupancy
Maryland hospitals had the largest proportion of inpatient beds filled by COVID-19 patients of all U.S. states as of June 3, according to a new analysis from the CDC.
The CDC used statistical methods to develop state-specific bed capacity estimates. The estimates are based on data submitted by acute care hospitals to the agency's National Healthcare Safety Network COVID-19 Module.
Nationally, 5.7 percent of inpatient beds were filled by COVID-19 patients as of June 3.
Here's how each state stacks up:
Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 43.
- Maryland: 31.2 percent of inpatient beds filled by COVID-19 patients
- Massachusetts: 14.6 percent
- District of Columbia: 14 percent
- Mississippi: 11.3 percent
- Rhode Island: 11.1 percent
- Illinois: 10.5 percent
- New Jersey: 9.9 percent
- New York: 9.8 percent
- New Mexico: 8.6 percent
- Arizona: 7.5 percent
- Alabama: 7.3 percent
- Delaware: 7.1 percent
- Washington: 6.7 percent
- Pennsylvania: 6.6 percent
- Georgia: 6.3 percent
- Connecticut: 6.1 percent
- California: 6 percent
Nevada: 6 percent
- Florida: 5.7 percent
- Minnesota: 5.6 percent
- Indiana: 5.4 percent
- Virginia: 5.2 percent
- Iowa: 4.9 percent
- New Hampshire: 4.8 percent
- Nebraska: 4.5 percent
- South Carolina: 4.2 percent
- Michigan: 3.9 percent
- Louisiana: 3.6 percent
Texas: 3.6 percent
- North Carolina: 3.2 percent
Utah: 3.2 percent
- Kansas: 3.1 percent
Kentucky: 3.1 percent
- Missouri: 3 percent
Wisconsin: 3 percent
- Colorado: 2.9 percent
Tennessee: 2.9 percent
- Maine: 2.8 percent
- Ohio: 2.7 percent
North Dakota: 2.7 percent
- Arkansas: 2.6 percent
- South Dakota: 2.5 percent
- Oklahoma: 2.2 percent
- West Virginia: 1.9 percent
- Alaska: 1.7 percent
- Montana: 1.3 percent
Oregon: 1.3 percent
- Idaho: 1.1 percent
- Vermont: 0.7 percent
- Wyoming: 0.2 percent
- Hawaii: 0.1 percent
More articles on rankings and ratings:
10 cities with biggest, smallest growth in unemployment due to COVID-19
10 states needing most financial help due to pandemic
10 cities most, least likely to bounce back from pandemic, per Moody’s Analytics
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.