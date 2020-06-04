States ranked by COVID-19 bed occupancy

Maryland hospitals had the largest proportion of inpatient beds filled by COVID-19 patients of all U.S. states as of June 3, according to a new analysis from the CDC. 

The CDC used statistical methods to develop state-specific bed capacity estimates. The estimates are based on data submitted by acute care hospitals to the agency's National Healthcare Safety Network COVID-19 Module. 

Nationally, 5.7 percent of inpatient beds were filled by COVID-19 patients as of June 3. 

Here's how each state stacks up:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 43.

  1. Maryland: 31.2 percent of inpatient beds filled by COVID-19 patients
  2. Massachusetts: 14.6 percent
  3. District of Columbia: 14 percent
  4. Mississippi: 11.3 percent
  5. Rhode Island: 11.1 percent
  6. Illinois: 10.5 percent
  7. New Jersey: 9.9 percent
  8. New York: 9.8 percent
  9. New Mexico: 8.6 percent
  10. Arizona: 7.5 percent
  11. Alabama: 7.3 percent
  12. Delaware: 7.1 percent
  13. Washington: 6.7 percent
  14. Pennsylvania: 6.6 percent
  15. Georgia: 6.3 percent
  16. Connecticut: 6.1 percent
  17. California: 6 percent
    Nevada: 6 percent
  18. Florida: 5.7 percent
  19. Minnesota: 5.6 percent
  20. Indiana: 5.4 percent
  21. Virginia: 5.2 percent
  22. Iowa: 4.9 percent
  23. New Hampshire: 4.8 percent
  24. Nebraska: 4.5 percent
  25. South Carolina: 4.2 percent
  26. Michigan: 3.9 percent
  27. Louisiana: 3.6 percent
    Texas: 3.6 percent
  28. North Carolina: 3.2 percent
    Utah: 3.2 percent
  29. Kansas: 3.1 percent
    Kentucky: 3.1 percent
  30. Missouri: 3 percent
    Wisconsin: 3 percent
  31. Colorado: 2.9 percent
    Tennessee: 2.9 percent
  32. Maine: 2.8 percent
  33. Ohio: 2.7 percent
    North Dakota: 2.7 percent
  34. Arkansas: 2.6 percent
  35. South Dakota: 2.5 percent
  36. Oklahoma: 2.2 percent
  37. West Virginia: 1.9 percent
  38. Alaska: 1.7 percent
  39. Montana: 1.3 percent
    Oregon: 1.3 percent
  40. Idaho: 1.1 percent
  41. Vermont: 0.7 percent
  42. Wyoming: 0.2 percent
  43. Hawaii: 0.1 percent

