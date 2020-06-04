States ranked by COVID-19 bed occupancy

Maryland hospitals had the largest proportion of inpatient beds filled by COVID-19 patients of all U.S. states as of June 3, according to a new analysis from the CDC.

The CDC used statistical methods to develop state-specific bed capacity estimates. The estimates are based on data submitted by acute care hospitals to the agency's National Healthcare Safety Network COVID-19 Module.

Nationally, 5.7 percent of inpatient beds were filled by COVID-19 patients as of June 3.

Here's how each state stacks up:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 43.

Maryland: 31.2 percent of inpatient beds filled by COVID-19 patients Massachusetts: 14.6 percent District of Columbia: 14 percent Mississippi: 11.3 percent Rhode Island: 11.1 percent Illinois: 10.5 percent New Jersey: 9.9 percent New York: 9.8 percent New Mexico: 8.6 percent Arizona: 7.5 percent Alabama: 7.3 percent Delaware: 7.1 percent Washington: 6.7 percent Pennsylvania: 6.6 percent Georgia: 6.3 percent Connecticut: 6.1 percent California: 6 percent

Nevada: 6 percent Florida: 5.7 percent Minnesota: 5.6 percent Indiana: 5.4 percent Virginia: 5.2 percent Iowa: 4.9 percent New Hampshire: 4.8 percent Nebraska: 4.5 percent South Carolina: 4.2 percent Michigan: 3.9 percent Louisiana: 3.6 percent

Texas: 3.6 percent North Carolina: 3.2 percent

Utah: 3.2 percent Kansas: 3.1 percent

Kentucky: 3.1 percent Missouri: 3 percent

Wisconsin: 3 percent Colorado: 2.9 percent

Tennessee: 2.9 percent Maine: 2.8 percent Ohio: 2.7 percent

North Dakota: 2.7 percent Arkansas: 2.6 percent South Dakota: 2.5 percent Oklahoma: 2.2 percent West Virginia: 1.9 percent Alaska: 1.7 percent Montana: 1.3 percent

Oregon: 1.3 percent Idaho: 1.1 percent Vermont: 0.7 percent Wyoming: 0.2 percent Hawaii: 0.1 percent

