States ranked by adults diagnosed with lung conditions

Mackenzie Bean - Print  | 

West Virginia has the highest percentage of adults diagnosed with lung conditions of all U.S. states, according to a new ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on 2018 survey data from the CDC's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

Nationwide, 6.9 percent of adults reported ever being told that they have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, emphysema or chronic bronchitis.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 35.

1. West Virginia — 15.3 percent 

2. Kentucky — 12.1 percent

3. Tennessee — 10.6 percent

4. Alabama — 10.3 percent

5. Louisiana — 9.9 percent

6. Arkansas — 9.8 percent

7. Mississippi — 9.7 percent

8. Missouri — 9.1 percent

9. Indiana — 9 percent

10. Michigan — 8.6 percent

11. Ohio — 8.5 percent

      Oklahoma — 8.5 percent

12. Florida — 8.3 percent

13. South Carolina — 8.2 percent

14. Maine — 8.1 percent

      North Carolina — 8.1 percent

15. New Hampshire — 8 percent

16. Georgia — 7.3 percent

      Nevada — 7.3 percent

17. Pennsylvania — 7.1 percent

      Arizona — 7.1 percent

18. Delaware — 7 percent

19. Rhode Island — 6.9 percent

      Oregon — 6.9 percent

20. Kansas — 6.7 percent

21. Illinois — 6.6 percent

22. Wyoming — 6.4 percent

      Virginia — 6.4 percent

23. Nebraska — 6.3 percent

      New Mexico — 6.3 percent

24. Texas — 6.2 percent

      Vermont — 6.2 percent

25. Montana — 6 percent

26. Alaska — 5.9 percent

27. Iowa — 5.8 percent

      New York — 5.8 percent

28. Maryland — 5.7 percent

      Idaho — 5.7 percent

29. New Jersey — 5.6 percent

30. Connecticut — 5.3 percent

      District of Columbia — 5.3 percent

      Wisconsin — 5.3 percent

31. North Dakota — 5.1 percent

      Washington — 5.1 percent

      Massachusetts — 5.1 percent

32. California — 4.6 percent

      South Dakota — 4.6 percent

33. Colorado — 4.4 percent

      Minnesota — 4.4 percent

34. Utah — 4.2 percent

35. Hawaii — 4.1 percent

More articles on rankings and ratings:
5 states with the biggest jobless hikes since start of COVID-19 crisis
Unemployment claims filed by state
100 top critical access hospitals, state by state  

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers