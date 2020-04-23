States ranked by adults diagnosed with lung conditions
West Virginia has the highest percentage of adults diagnosed with lung conditions of all U.S. states, according to a new ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The ranking is based on 2018 survey data from the CDC's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.
Nationwide, 6.9 percent of adults reported ever being told that they have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, emphysema or chronic bronchitis.
Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up:
Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 35.
1. West Virginia — 15.3 percent
2. Kentucky — 12.1 percent
3. Tennessee — 10.6 percent
4. Alabama — 10.3 percent
5. Louisiana — 9.9 percent
6. Arkansas — 9.8 percent
7. Mississippi — 9.7 percent
8. Missouri — 9.1 percent
9. Indiana — 9 percent
10. Michigan — 8.6 percent
11. Ohio — 8.5 percent
Oklahoma — 8.5 percent
12. Florida — 8.3 percent
13. South Carolina — 8.2 percent
14. Maine — 8.1 percent
North Carolina — 8.1 percent
15. New Hampshire — 8 percent
16. Georgia — 7.3 percent
Nevada — 7.3 percent
17. Pennsylvania — 7.1 percent
Arizona — 7.1 percent
18. Delaware — 7 percent
19. Rhode Island — 6.9 percent
Oregon — 6.9 percent
20. Kansas — 6.7 percent
21. Illinois — 6.6 percent
22. Wyoming — 6.4 percent
Virginia — 6.4 percent
23. Nebraska — 6.3 percent
New Mexico — 6.3 percent
24. Texas — 6.2 percent
Vermont — 6.2 percent
25. Montana — 6 percent
26. Alaska — 5.9 percent
27. Iowa — 5.8 percent
New York — 5.8 percent
28. Maryland — 5.7 percent
Idaho — 5.7 percent
29. New Jersey — 5.6 percent
30. Connecticut — 5.3 percent
District of Columbia — 5.3 percent
Wisconsin — 5.3 percent
31. North Dakota — 5.1 percent
Washington — 5.1 percent
Massachusetts — 5.1 percent
32. California — 4.6 percent
South Dakota — 4.6 percent
33. Colorado — 4.4 percent
Minnesota — 4.4 percent
34. Utah — 4.2 percent
35. Hawaii — 4.1 percent
