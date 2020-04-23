States ranked by adults diagnosed with lung conditions

West Virginia has the highest percentage of adults diagnosed with lung conditions of all U.S. states, according to a new ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on 2018 survey data from the CDC's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

Nationwide, 6.9 percent of adults reported ever being told that they have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, emphysema or chronic bronchitis.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 35.

1. West Virginia — 15.3 percent

2. Kentucky — 12.1 percent

3. Tennessee — 10.6 percent

4. Alabama — 10.3 percent

5. Louisiana — 9.9 percent

6. Arkansas — 9.8 percent

7. Mississippi — 9.7 percent

8. Missouri — 9.1 percent

9. Indiana — 9 percent

10. Michigan — 8.6 percent

11. Ohio — 8.5 percent

Oklahoma — 8.5 percent

12. Florida — 8.3 percent

13. South Carolina — 8.2 percent

14. Maine — 8.1 percent

North Carolina — 8.1 percent

15. New Hampshire — 8 percent

16. Georgia — 7.3 percent

Nevada — 7.3 percent

17. Pennsylvania — 7.1 percent

Arizona — 7.1 percent

18. Delaware — 7 percent

19. Rhode Island — 6.9 percent

Oregon — 6.9 percent

20. Kansas — 6.7 percent

21. Illinois — 6.6 percent

22. Wyoming — 6.4 percent

Virginia — 6.4 percent

23. Nebraska — 6.3 percent

New Mexico — 6.3 percent

24. Texas — 6.2 percent

Vermont — 6.2 percent

25. Montana — 6 percent

26. Alaska — 5.9 percent

27. Iowa — 5.8 percent

New York — 5.8 percent

28. Maryland — 5.7 percent

Idaho — 5.7 percent

29. New Jersey — 5.6 percent

30. Connecticut — 5.3 percent

District of Columbia — 5.3 percent

Wisconsin — 5.3 percent

31. North Dakota — 5.1 percent

Washington — 5.1 percent

Massachusetts — 5.1 percent

32. California — 4.6 percent

South Dakota — 4.6 percent

33. Colorado — 4.4 percent

Minnesota — 4.4 percent

34. Utah — 4.2 percent

35. Hawaii — 4.1 percent

