State-by-state breakdown of how many residents could lose insurance because of COVID-19
Rising unemployment will likely lead to millions of Americans becoming uninsured, according to an analysis from the Health Management Association.
The association estimates the number of Americans who receive health insurance through their employer could fall by 12 million to 35 million. In total, uninsured numbers could increase to 40 million, and states that haven't expanded Medicaid could see larger uninsured numbers.
Here is a state-by-state breakdown of how many residents could lose health insurance due to unemployment spurred by COVID-19. The estimates are based on a medium unemployment scenario that assumes 21 million Americans lose their jobs.
Alabama: 151,000
Alaska: 6,000
Arizona: 45,000
Arkansas: 12,000
California: 179,000
Colorado: 60,000
Connecticut: 36,000
Delaware: 9,000
District of Columbia: 2,000
Florida: 589,000
Georgia: 312,000
Hawaii: 16,000
Idaho: 27,000
Illinois: 149,000
Indiana: 92,000
Iowa: 42,000
Kansas: 116,000
Kentucky: 29,000
Louisiana: 10,000
Maine: 15,000
Maryland: 61,000
Massachusetts: 70,000
Michigan: 110,000
Minnesota: 74,000
Mississippi: 82,000
Missouri: 222,000
Montana: 10,000
Nebraska: 35,000
Nevada: 25,000
New Hampshire: 21,000
New Jersey: 101,000
New Mexico: -4,000
New York: 103,000
North Carolina: 311,000
North Dakota: 14,000
Ohio: 124,000
Oklahoma: 42,000
Oregon: 33,000
Pennsylvania: 150,000
Rhode Island: 11,000
South Carolina: 148,000
South Dakota: 36,000
Tennessee: 195,000
Texas: 784,000
Utah: 86,000
Vermont: 7,000
Virginia: 132,000
Washington: 58,000
West Virginia: 11,000
Wisconsin: 212,000
Wyoming: 25,000
