State-by-state breakdown of how many residents could lose insurance because of COVID-19

Rising unemployment will likely lead to millions of Americans becoming uninsured, according to an analysis from the Health Management Association.

The association estimates the number of Americans who receive health insurance through their employer could fall by 12 million to 35 million. In total, uninsured numbers could increase to 40 million, and states that haven't expanded Medicaid could see larger uninsured numbers.



Here is a state-by-state breakdown of how many residents could lose health insurance due to unemployment spurred by COVID-19. The estimates are based on a medium unemployment scenario that assumes 21 million Americans lose their jobs.

Alabama: 151,000

Alaska: 6,000

Arizona: 45,000

Arkansas: 12,000

California: 179,000

Colorado: 60,000

Connecticut: 36,000

Delaware: 9,000

District of Columbia: 2,000

Florida: 589,000

Georgia: 312,000

Hawaii: 16,000

Idaho: 27,000

Illinois: 149,000

Indiana: 92,000

Iowa: 42,000

Kansas: 116,000

Kentucky: 29,000

Louisiana: 10,000

Maine: 15,000

Maryland: 61,000

Massachusetts: 70,000

Michigan: 110,000

Minnesota: 74,000

Mississippi: 82,000

Missouri: 222,000

Montana: 10,000

Nebraska: 35,000

Nevada: 25,000

New Hampshire: 21,000

New Jersey: 101,000

New Mexico: -4,000

New York: 103,000

North Carolina: 311,000

North Dakota: 14,000

Ohio: 124,000

Oklahoma: 42,000

Oregon: 33,000

Pennsylvania: 150,000

Rhode Island: 11,000

South Carolina: 148,000

South Dakota: 36,000

Tennessee: 195,000

Texas: 784,000

Utah: 86,000

Vermont: 7,000

Virginia: 132,000

Washington: 58,000

West Virginia: 11,000

Wisconsin: 212,000

Wyoming: 25,000



