Number of coronavirus cases among nursing home residents, by state
There have been 60,439 COVID-19 cases among U.S. nursing home residents this year, according to the latest data from the CDC.
The CDC gathered data submitted by nursing homes as of May 24 via the National Healthcare Safety Network.
Here's how the 50 states and District of Columnbia stack up, from most to least number of COVID-19 cases among nursing home residents.
Note: The list includes tie and results in a numerical listing of 50.
1. New York: 6,546
2. Massachusetts: 5,281
3. New Jersey: 5,179
4. Pennsylvania: 4,776
5. Illinois: 4,689
6. Connecticut: 3,459
7. Michigan: 2,864
8. California: 2,725
9. Georgia: 2,444
10. Maryland: 2,075
11. Florida: 2,040
12. Indiana: 1,841
13. Ohio: 1,830
14. Louisiana: 1,489
15. Texas: 1,356
16. Minnesota: 900
17. Virginia: 847
18. Alabama: 789
North Carolina: 789
19. Colorado: 770
20. South Carolina: 765
21. Missouri: 726
22. Rhode Island: 681
23. Mississippi: 546
24. Delaware: 522
25. Washington: 512
26. Iowa: 507
27. Kentucky: 490
28. Wisconsin: 413
29. Oklahoma: 318
30. New Hampshire: 242
31. Arkansas: 237
32. Nebraska: 232
33. Arizona: 227
34. West Virginia: 182
35. District of Columbia: 179
36. Tennessee: 167
37. Nevada: 147
38. Kansas: 133
39. Maine: 100
40. North Dakota: 95
41. South Dakota: 70
42. Vermont: 59
43. Idaho: 54
44. New Mexico: 51
45. Oregon: 44
46. Utah: 39
47. Wyoming: 6
48. Montana: 5
49. Alaska: 1
50. Hawaii: 0
More articles on rankings and ratings:
20 largest healthcare companies in the world
10 states needing most financial help due to pandemic
10 cities most, least likely to bounce back from pandemic, per Moody’s Analytics
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.