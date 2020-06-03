Number of coronavirus cases among nursing home residents, by state

There have been 60,439 COVID-19 cases among U.S. nursing home residents this year, according to the latest data from the CDC.

The CDC gathered data submitted by nursing homes as of May 24 via the National Healthcare Safety Network.

Here's how the 50 states and District of Columnbia stack up, from most to least number of COVID-19 cases among nursing home residents.

Note: The list includes tie and results in a numerical listing of 50.

1. New York: 6,546

2. Massachusetts: 5,281

3. New Jersey: 5,179

4. Pennsylvania: 4,776

5. Illinois: 4,689

6. Connecticut: 3,459

7. Michigan: 2,864

8. California: 2,725

9. Georgia: 2,444

10. Maryland: 2,075

11. Florida: 2,040

12. Indiana: 1,841

13. Ohio: 1,830

14. Louisiana: 1,489

15. Texas: 1,356

16. Minnesota: 900

17. Virginia: 847

18. Alabama: 789

North Carolina: 789

19. Colorado: 770

20. South Carolina: 765

21. Missouri: 726

22. Rhode Island: 681

23. Mississippi: 546

24. Delaware: 522

25. Washington: 512

26. Iowa: 507

27. Kentucky: 490

28. Wisconsin: 413

29. Oklahoma: 318

30. New Hampshire: 242

31. Arkansas: 237

32. Nebraska: 232

33. Arizona: 227

34. West Virginia: 182

35. District of Columbia: 179

36. Tennessee: 167

37. Nevada: 147

38. Kansas: 133

39. Maine: 100

40. North Dakota: 95

41. South Dakota: 70

42. Vermont: 59

43. Idaho: 54

44. New Mexico: 51

45. Oregon: 44

46. Utah: 39

47. Wyoming: 6

48. Montana: 5

49. Alaska: 1

50. Hawaii: 0

