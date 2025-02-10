NPs per capita, by state

Erica Carbajal -

As of September, there were 284,626 licensed nurse practitioners practicing in the U.S., though NP availability per capita varies significantly across states.

The total number of practicing NPs has remained relatively unchanged since January 2024, according to KFF data. 

To compare NP availability across states, Becker’s analyzed KFF data on the number of practicing NPs alongside U.S. Census Bureau population estimates to calculate the number of NPs per 100,000 residents in each state.

Here's how each state ranks, from highest to lowest NP density per 100,000 residents:

State

Total number of NPs

State population

NPs per 100,000

Tennessee

11,704

7,227,750

161.93

Massachusetts

10,385

7,136,171

145.53

Mississippi

4,119

2,943,045

139.96

Florida

31,930

23,372,215

136.62

Connecticut

4,888

3,675,069

133.00

West Virginia

2,251

1,769,979

127.18

Maine

1,771

1,405,012

126.05

Missouri

7,769

6,245,466

124.39

Kentucky

5,662

4,588,372

123.40

Nebraska

2,464

2,005,465

122.86

Rhode Island

1,334

1,112,308

119.93

Vermont

741

648,493

114.26

South Dakota

1,042

924,669

112.69

Arkansas

3,423

3,088,354

110.84

Ohio

12,763

11,883,304

107.40

Maryland

6,624

6,263,220

105.76

Virginia

9,132

8,811,195

103.64

District of Columbia

709

702,250

100.96

Alaska

733

740,133

99.04

Iowa

3,145

3,241,488

97.02

Montana

1,103

1,137,233

96.99

Georgia

10,445

11,180,878

93.42

Michigan

9,437

10,140,459

93.06

Alabama

4,791

5,157,699

92.89

New Hampshire

1,283

1,409,032

91.06

Minnesota

5,212

5,793,151

89.97

New Mexico

1,886

2,130,256

88.53

Texas

27,469

31,290,831

87.79

Idaho

1,683

2,001,619

84.08

Colorado

4,980

5,957,493

83.59

North Dakota

629

796,568

78.96

Kansas

2,233

2,970,606

75.17

Illinois

8,921

12,710,158

70.19

California

26,776

39,431,263

67.91

Nevada

2,156

3,267,467

65.98

Delaware

686

1,051,917

65.21

Oklahoma

2,661

4,095,393

64.98

New Jersey

5,853

9,500,851

61.61

Pennsylvania

7,476

13,078,751

57.16

New York

10,829

19,867,248

54.51

Oregon

2,244

4,272,371

52.52

Arizona

3,789

7,582,384

49.97

Wisconsin

2,876

5,960,975

48.25

Wyoming

275

587,618

46.80

Louisiana

2,123

4,597,740

46.17

North Carolina

4,698

11,046,024

42.53

Indiana

2,846

6,924,275

41.10

Washington

3,092

7,958,180

38.85

Utah

1,333

3,503,613

38.05

South Carolina

1,895

5,478,831

34.59

Hawaii

357

1,446,146

24.69

