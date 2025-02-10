NPs per capita, by state

As of September, there were 284,626 licensed nurse practitioners practicing in the U.S., though NP availability per capita varies significantly across states.

The total number of practicing NPs has remained relatively unchanged since January 2024, according to KFF data.

To compare NP availability across states, Becker’s analyzed KFF data on the number of practicing NPs alongside U.S. Census Bureau population estimates to calculate the number of NPs per 100,000 residents in each state.

Here's how each state ranks, from highest to lowest NP density per 100,000 residents: