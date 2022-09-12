NPs, managers among jobs most likely to recover from pandemic

Medical and health services managers and nurse practitioners ranked among the top five on Lending Tree's list of jobs with the best pandemic recovery outlook.

To determine jobs with the best outlook between 2020 and 2030, LendingTree researchers examined data on 758 jobs from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. LendingTree, an online lending marketplace, specifically examined four metrics: the projected percent change in the number of employees in each occupation from 2020 to 2030; the median annual wage in 2021 (latest available); the projected number of annual openings between 2020 and 2030; and projected employment distribution in 2030. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 jobs with the best pandemic recovery outlook, according to Lending Tree:

1. Medical and health services managers (nursing home administrators, clinical managers and health information managers)

2. Financial managers

3. Nurse practitioners

4. Management analysts

5. General and operations managers

6. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

7. Computer and information systems managers

8. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

9. Lawyers

10. Construction managers