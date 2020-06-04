Inpatient bed capacity by state for all patients
Maryland has the highest percentage of inpatient beds occupied as of June 3 for all patients, according to the most recent data shared by the CDC. Wyoming has the lowest percentage of inpatient beds occupied.
Estimates are based on data that acute care hospitals submit to the National Healthcare Safety Network COVID-19 Module. Methods for determining the estimates include weighting and multiple imputation to account for nonresponse and missing data, respectively.
Here are the state representative estimates for percentage of inpatient beds occupied for all patients across 50 states and the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. States are ranked from highest percentage of inpatient beds occupied to lowest.
Maryland: 86.1 percent
Washington: 83.8 percent
Rhode Island: 82.7 percent
Massachusetts: 76.6 percent
Nevada: 73.5 percent
District of Columbia: 72 percent
New Mexico: 71.2 percent
Oregon: 71.1 percent
Maine: 70.5 percent
South Carolina: 69.2 percent
Alabama: 67 percent
Pennsylvania: 67 percent
West Virginia: 67 percent
Hawaii: 66.9 percent
New York: 66.9 percent
Delaware: 66.5 percent
North Carolina: 65 percent
Louisiana: 64.8 percent
Arizona: 63.8 percent
Texas: 63.4 percent
Tennessee: 63 percent
New Hampshire: 62.7 percent
California: 62.2 percent
Mississippi: 62 percent
Vermont: 60.7 percent
Georgia: 60.5 percent
Missouri: 60.1 percent
Illinois: 59.9 percent
Florida: 59.4 percent
New Jersey: 58 percent
Puerto Rico: 58 percent
Michigan: 57.9 percent
Connecticut: 57.2 percent
Montana: 56.1 percent
Kentucky: 55.9 percent
Minnesota: 55.8 percent
Indiana: 55.7 percent
Virginia: 55.6 percent
Ohio: 55.5 percent
Nebraska: 54 percent
Utah: 53.6 percent
Arkansas: 53.1 percent
Colorado: 52.6 percent
Oklahoma: 51.2 percent
Iowa: 49.1 percent
Kansas: 48.7 percent
Wisconsin: 48.6 percent
Idaho: 46.3 percent
Alaska: 45.3 percent
North Dakota: 43.4 percent
South Dakota: 42 percent
Wyoming: 36.7 percent
