Inpatient bed capacity by state for all patients

Maryland has the highest percentage of inpatient beds occupied as of June 3 for all patients, according to the most recent data shared by the CDC. Wyoming has the lowest percentage of inpatient beds occupied.

Estimates are based on data that acute care hospitals submit to the National Healthcare Safety Network COVID-19 Module. Methods for determining the estimates include weighting and multiple imputation to account for nonresponse and missing data, respectively.

Here are the state representative estimates for percentage of inpatient beds occupied for all patients across 50 states and the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. States are ranked from highest percentage of inpatient beds occupied to lowest.



Maryland: 86.1 percent

Washington: 83.8 percent

Rhode Island: 82.7 percent

Massachusetts: 76.6 percent

Nevada: 73.5 percent

District of Columbia: 72 percent

New Mexico: 71.2 percent

Oregon: 71.1 percent

Maine: 70.5 percent

South Carolina: 69.2 percent

Alabama: 67 percent

Pennsylvania: 67 percent

West Virginia: 67 percent

Hawaii: 66.9 percent

New York: 66.9 percent

Delaware: 66.5 percent

North Carolina: 65 percent

Louisiana: 64.8 percent

Arizona: 63.8 percent

Texas: 63.4 percent

Tennessee: 63 percent

New Hampshire: 62.7 percent

California: 62.2 percent

Mississippi: 62 percent

Vermont: 60.7 percent

Georgia: 60.5 percent

Missouri: 60.1 percent

Illinois: 59.9 percent

Florida: 59.4 percent

New Jersey: 58 percent

Puerto Rico: 58 percent

Michigan: 57.9 percent

Connecticut: 57.2 percent

Montana: 56.1 percent

Kentucky: 55.9 percent

Minnesota: 55.8 percent

Indiana: 55.7 percent

Virginia: 55.6 percent

Ohio: 55.5 percent

Nebraska: 54 percent

Utah: 53.6 percent

Arkansas: 53.1 percent

Colorado: 52.6 percent

Oklahoma: 51.2 percent

Iowa: 49.1 percent

Kansas: 48.7 percent

Wisconsin: 48.6 percent

Idaho: 46.3 percent

Alaska: 45.3 percent

North Dakota: 43.4 percent

South Dakota: 42 percent

Wyoming: 36.7 percent

More articles on rankings and ratings:

10 cities with biggest, smallest growth in unemployment due to COVID-19

10 states needing most financial help due to pandemic

10 cities most, least likely to bounce back from pandemic, per Moody's Analytics

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.