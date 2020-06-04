Inpatient bed capacity by state for all patients

Maryland has the highest percentage of inpatient beds occupied as of June 3 for all patients, according to the most recent data shared by the CDC. Wyoming has the lowest percentage of inpatient beds occupied. 

Estimates are based on data that acute care hospitals submit to the National Healthcare Safety Network COVID-19 Module. Methods for determining the estimates include weighting and multiple imputation to account for nonresponse and missing data, respectively. 

Here are the state representative estimates for percentage of inpatient beds occupied for all patients across 50 states and the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. States are ranked from highest percentage of inpatient beds occupied to lowest.

Maryland: 86.1 percent

Washington: 83.8 percent 

Rhode Island: 82.7 percent

Massachusetts: 76.6 percent  

Nevada: 73.5 percent 

District of Columbia: 72 percent

New Mexico: 71.2 percent

Oregon: 71.1 percent

Maine: 70.5 percent 

South Carolina: 69.2 percent 

Alabama: 67 percent 

Pennsylvania: 67 percent 

West Virginia: 67 percent 

Hawaii: 66.9 percent

New York: 66.9 percent 

Delaware: 66.5 percent 

North Carolina: 65 percent 

Louisiana: 64.8 percent

Arizona: 63.8 percent  

Texas: 63.4 percent 

Tennessee: 63 percent 

New Hampshire: 62.7 percent 

California: 62.2 percent 

Mississippi: 62 percent 

Vermont: 60.7 percent 

Georgia: 60.5 percent 

Missouri: 60.1 percent

Illinois: 59.9 percent 

Florida: 59.4 percent 

New Jersey: 58 percent

Puerto Rico: 58 percent 

Michigan: 57.9 percent 

Connecticut: 57.2 percent 

Montana: 56.1 percent

Kentucky: 55.9 percent 

Minnesota: 55.8 percent

Indiana: 55.7 percent 

Virginia: 55.6 percent 

Ohio: 55.5 percent

Nebraska: 54 percent 

Utah: 53.6 percent

Arkansas: 53.1 percent

Colorado: 52.6 percent

Oklahoma: 51.2 percent 

Iowa: 49.1 percent

Kansas: 48.7 percent 

Wisconsin: 48.6 percent 

Idaho: 46.3 percent 

Alaska: 45.3 percent 

North Dakota: 43.4 percent

South Dakota: 42 percent 

Wyoming: 36.7 percent

