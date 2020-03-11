Forbes' 100 best startup employers: 5 healthcare companies on the list

In its inaugural ranking of the nation's best startup employers, released March 10, Forbes highlighted several early-stage healthcare companies.

To compile the ranking, Forbes and market research company Statista analyzed 2,500 startups with at least 50 employees. They focused on three criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth.

The resulting list of the 100 best startup employers in the U.S. included five healthcare companies — a far smaller share of the list than industries such as finance, retail and technology. They are:

14. Organifi (San Diego)

30. Devoted Health (Waltham, Mass.)

41. Unite Us (New York City)

83. Radix Health (Atlanta)

97. Iris Telehealth (Austin, Texas)

