District of Columbia had highest percentage of employed RNs in 2018

Washington, D.C., Nebraska and New Hampshire had the highest percentages of employed registered nurses in 2018, according to a new HHS report.

The National Center for Health Workforce Analysis and U.S Census Bureau conducted a survey of 50,273 RNs from April 2018 to October 2018.

Here are the 20 places with the highest percentages of RNs who had active licenses and were employed in 2018 (the most recent data available):

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 17. Figures include nurses who reported being self-employed.

1. Washington, D.C.: 95.8 percent

2. Nebraska: 92.6 percent

3. New Hampshire: 89.7 percent

4. Tennessee: 88.9 percent

5. Nevada: 88.7 percent

6. Oregon: 88.6 percent

7. Washington: 88.4 percent

8. Alaska: 87.9 percent

9. Maryland: 87.7 percent

Mississippi: 87.7 percent

10. Delaware: 86.1 percent

11. Utah: 85.8 percent

12. Louisiana: 85.5 percent

West Virginia: 85.5 percent

13. Kentucky: 85.2 percent

14. Georgia: 85.1 percent

15. New Mexico: 84.9 percent

16. North Carolina: 84.7 percent

Virginia: 84.7 percent

17. New Jersey: 84.6 percent

