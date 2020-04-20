COVID-19 tests performed by state — April 20
About 3.89 million tests have been performed for the new coronavirus in the U.S., as of 2:13 p.m. CDT April 20, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.
The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
Here are the 50 states and D.C. ranked by the number of tests performed per the latest data available April 20:
1. New York: 617,555
2. California: 280,900
3. Florida: 260,724
4. Texas: 182,710
5. New Jersey: 170,688
6. Massachusetts: 162,241
7. Pennsylvania: 158,854
8. Illinois: 143,318
9. Louisiana: 141,504
10. Washington: 138,642
11. Michigan: 109,661
12. Tennessee: 97,098
13. Ohio: 86,989
14. Georgia: 80,121
15. North Carolina: 78,772
16. Maryland: 71,397
17. Utah: 63,555
18. Indiana: 61,142
19. Connecticut: 59,759
20. Virginia: 57,203
21. Missouri: 55,873
22. Arizona: 52,990
23. Wisconsin: 49,917
24. Colorado: 46,195
25. Alabama: 45,798
26. Minnesota: 45,716
27. South Carolina: 40,480
28. Mississippi: 39,065
29. Oregon: 39,038
30. New Mexico: 37,042
31. Oklahoma: 35,565
32. Rhode Island: 34,699
33. Kentucky: 32,478
34. Nevada: 32,347
35. Arkansas: 26,483
36. Iowa: 24,550
37. Hawaii: 24,175
38. West Virginia: 21,675
39. Kansas: 18,130
40. Idaho: 17,445
41. Nebraska: 15,680
42. Maine: 14,943
43. Delaware: 14,794
44. New Hampshire: 14,416
45. District of Columbia: 14,113
46. North Dakota: 13,630
47. Vermont: 12,981
48. South Dakota: 12,062
49. Montana: 10,898
50. Alaska: 9,895
51. Wyoming: 7,386
