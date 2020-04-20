COVID-19 tests performed by state — April 20

About 3.89 million tests have been performed for the new coronavirus in the U.S., as of 2:13 p.m. CDT April 20, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Here are the 50 states and D.C. ranked by the number of tests performed per the latest data available April 20:

1. New York: 617,555

2. California: 280,900

3. Florida: 260,724

4. Texas: 182,710

5. New Jersey: 170,688

6. Massachusetts: 162,241

7. Pennsylvania: 158,854

8. Illinois: 143,318

9. Louisiana: 141,504

10. Washington: 138,642

11. Michigan: 109,661

12. Tennessee: 97,098

13. Ohio: 86,989

14. Georgia: 80,121

15. North Carolina: 78,772

16. Maryland: 71,397

17. Utah: 63,555

18. Indiana: 61,142

19. Connecticut: 59,759

20. Virginia: 57,203

21. Missouri: 55,873

22. Arizona: 52,990

23. Wisconsin: 49,917

24. Colorado: 46,195

25. Alabama: 45,798

26. Minnesota: 45,716

27. South Carolina: 40,480

28. Mississippi: 39,065

29. Oregon: 39,038

30. New Mexico: 37,042

31. Oklahoma: 35,565

32. Rhode Island: 34,699

33. Kentucky: 32,478

34. Nevada: 32,347

35. Arkansas: 26,483

36. Iowa: 24,550

37. Hawaii: 24,175

38. West Virginia: 21,675

39. Kansas: 18,130

40. Idaho: 17,445

41. Nebraska: 15,680

42. Maine: 14,943

43. Delaware: 14,794

44. New Hampshire: 14,416

45. District of Columbia: 14,113

46. North Dakota: 13,630

47. Vermont: 12,981

48. South Dakota: 12,062

49. Montana: 10,898

50. Alaska: 9,895

51. Wyoming: 7,386

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020.

 

