COVID-19 tests performed by state — April 20

About 3.89 million tests have been performed for the new coronavirus in the U.S., as of 2:13 p.m. CDT April 20, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.



Here are the 50 states and D.C. ranked by the number of tests performed per the latest data available April 20:

1. New York: 617,555

2. California: 280,900

3. Florida: 260,724

4. Texas: 182,710



5. New Jersey: 170,688

6. Massachusetts: 162,241



7. Pennsylvania: 158,854

8. Illinois: 143,318



9. Louisiana: 141,504

10. Washington: 138,642

11. Michigan: 109,661

12. Tennessee: 97,098

13. Ohio: 86,989

14. Georgia: 80,121



15. North Carolina: 78,772

16. Maryland: 71,397



17. Utah: 63,555



18. Indiana: 61,142



19. Connecticut: 59,759



20. Virginia: 57,203



21. Missouri: 55,873

22. Arizona: 52,990

23. Wisconsin: 49,917

24. Colorado: 46,195



25. Alabama: 45,798



26. Minnesota: 45,716

27. South Carolina: 40,480

28. Mississippi: 39,065



29. Oregon: 39,038



30. New Mexico: 37,042

31. Oklahoma: 35,565



32. Rhode Island: 34,699



33. Kentucky: 32,478

34. Nevada: 32,347

35. Arkansas: 26,483



36. Iowa: 24,550

37. Hawaii: 24,175

38. West Virginia: 21,675

39. Kansas: 18,130



40. Idaho: 17,445

41. Nebraska: 15,680

42. Maine: 14,943



43. Delaware: 14,794

44. New Hampshire: 14,416

45. District of Columbia: 14,113

46. North Dakota: 13,630



47. Vermont: 12,981

48. South Dakota: 12,062



49. Montana: 10,898

50. Alaska: 9,895

51. Wyoming: 7,386

More articles on rankings and ratings:

5 states with the biggest jobless hikes since start of COVID-19 crisis

Update: 5 states with the biggest, smallest unemployment hikes due to COVID-19

100 top critical access hospitals, state by state

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.