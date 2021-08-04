7 most engaged healthcare companies worldwide

Seven healthcare companies have been selected as among the top 50 most engaged employers in the world.

Achievers released its 10th annual most engaged companies that display superior leadership and innovation in engaging their workplaces, according to an Aug. 4 news release.

Honorees were selected by a panel of 15 judges comprising industry analysts, employee engagement academics, thought leaders, journalists and more. Winners were selected based on accountability, performance, belonging, inclusion, personal growth, employee well-being and more.

Healthcare companies are listed alphabetically: