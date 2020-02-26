5 EDs honored for lowering hospitalizations for chest pain patients

Morgan Haefner - Print  | 

The American College of Emergency Physicians released the names of five emergency departments on its Emergency Quality Network Honor Roll for reducing avoidable hospitalizations among patients with low-risk chest pain.

Facilities on the 2019 "E-QUAL Honor Roll" have participated in a yearlong quality improvement program and have shared their performance data with ACEP.

The following EDs were recognized for their achievements in hospitalizations related to chest pain:

  1. Boulder (Colo.) Community Health; Foothills Hospital 
  2. Brunswick (Ohio) Freestanding Emergency 
  3. Crouse Hospital (Syracuse, N.Y.)
  4. Montefiore New Rochelle (N.Y.)
  5. Willamette Valley Medical Center (McMinnville, Ore.)

More articles on rankings and ratings:
7 healthcare providers make list of 'world's most ethical companies'
107 EDs honored for sepsis outcomes
100 top critical access hospitals, state by state

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Perspectives

Top 40 Articles from the Past 6 Months