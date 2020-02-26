5 EDs honored for lowering hospitalizations for chest pain patients

The American College of Emergency Physicians released the names of five emergency departments on its Emergency Quality Network Honor Roll for reducing avoidable hospitalizations among patients with low-risk chest pain.

Facilities on the 2019 "E-QUAL Honor Roll" have participated in a yearlong quality improvement program and have shared their performance data with ACEP.

The following EDs were recognized for their achievements in hospitalizations related to chest pain:

Boulder (Colo.) Community Health; Foothills Hospital Brunswick (Ohio) Freestanding Emergency Crouse Hospital (Syracuse, N.Y.) Montefiore New Rochelle (N.Y.) Willamette Valley Medical Center (McMinnville, Ore.)

