21 best schools for business worldwide, per US News

U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-23 "Best Global Universities" rankings on Oct. 25, including the top universities worldwide for economics and business.

For its rankings, U.S. News examined 2,000 universities worldwide on academic research performance and global and regional reputation, using 13 indicators. The latest rankings include universities from more than 90 countries.

U.S. News said it used a separate methodology for the top global universities in 47 subject areas, including economics and business, which are based on academic and research performance in those subjects. Read more about the methodology here.

The top schools worldwide for economics and business and their overall ranking, according to U.S. News:

Note: The list includes ties.

1. Harvard University (Cambridge, Mass.)

Overall rank: 1

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge)

Overall rank: 2

3. Stanford (Calif.) University

Overall rank: 3

4. University of California-Berkeley

Overall rank: 4

5. University of Chicago

Overall rank: 22

6. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

Overall rank: 15

7. London School of Economics and Political Science

Overall rank: 236

8. Columbia University (New York City)

Overall rank: 7

9. New York University

Overall rank: 31

10. Erasmus University Rotterdam (Netherlands)

Overall rank: 65

10. University of Oxford (U.K.)

Overall rank: 5

12. National University of Singapore

Overall rank: 26

13. Northwestern University (Evanston, Ill.)

Overall rank: 24

13. University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)

Overall rank: 19

15. University of Cambridge (U.K.)

Overall rank: 8

15. Yale University (New Haven, Conn.)

Overall rank: 11

17. Monash University (Australia)

Overall rank: 37

18. Princeton (N.J.) University

Overall rank: 16

19. Copenhagen Business School (Denmark)

Overall rank: 688

20. Bocconi University (Italy)

Overall rank: 544

20. University of Southern California (Los Angeles)

Overall rank: 80