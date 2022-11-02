20 states with the most primary care physicians

There are 497,348 professionally active primary care physicians in the U.S. According to the most recent data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, California tops the list with more than 55,000 primary physicians in the state.

Primary care physicians include internal medicine, family and general practice, pediatrics, obstetrics, gynecology, and geriatrics.

California - 55,110 New York - 41,792 Texas - 31,606 Florida - 28,331 Pennsylvania - 25,845 Illinois - 23,228 Ohio - 20,457 Michigan - 19,509 Massachusetts - 16,150 New Jersey - 15,264 North Carolina - 13,825 Georgia - 12,895 Virginia - 12,139 Washington - 11,284 Maryland - 11,256 Missouri - 10,076 Minnesota - 9,080 Tennessee - 9,032 Arizona - 8,792 Wisconsin - 8,740

