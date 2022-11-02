20 states with the most primary care physicians

There are 497,348 professionally active primary care physicians in the U.S. According to the most recent data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, California tops the list with more than 55,000 primary physicians in the state.
Primary care physicians include internal medicine, family and general practice, pediatrics, obstetrics, gynecology, and geriatrics.
- California - 55,110
- New York - 41,792
- Texas - 31,606
- Florida - 28,331
- Pennsylvania - 25,845
- Illinois - 23,228
- Ohio - 20,457
- Michigan - 19,509
- Massachusetts - 16,150
- New Jersey - 15,264
- North Carolina - 13,825
- Georgia - 12,895
- Virginia - 12,139
- Washington - 11,284
- Maryland - 11,256
- Missouri - 10,076
- Minnesota - 9,080
- Tennessee - 9,032
- Arizona - 8,792
- Wisconsin - 8,740
View the full rankings here.