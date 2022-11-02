20 states with the most primary care physicians

There are 497,348 professionally active primary care physicians in the U.S. According to the most recent data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, California tops the list with more than 55,000 primary physicians in the state.

Primary care physicians include internal medicine, family and general practice, pediatrics, obstetrics, gynecology, and geriatrics. 

  1. California - 55,110
  2. New York - 41,792
  3. Texas - 31,606
  4. Florida - 28,331
  5. Pennsylvania - 25,845
  6. Illinois - 23,228
  7. Ohio - 20,457
  8. Michigan - 19,509
  9. Massachusetts - 16,150
  10. New Jersey - 15,264
  11. North Carolina - 13,825
  12. Georgia - 12,895
  13. Virginia - 12,139
  14. Washington - 11,284
  15. Maryland - 11,256
  16. Missouri - 10,076
  17. Minnesota - 9,080
  18. Tennessee - 9,032
  19. Arizona - 8,792
  20. Wisconsin - 8,740

View the full rankings here

