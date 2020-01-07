10 worst, best states to be a baby boomer

Nevada is the worst state to be a baby boomer, according to an analysis by Zippia, a career search and employment services company.

To determine the best and worst states for people age 55 to 75, Zippia examined data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey, the most recent Gallup Health And Well-Being Report and Personal Capital, which provides financial planning and wealth management services. Researchers then used the data findings to rank states in five categories — average retirement savings; state well-being; baby boomer unemployment rate; percent of baby boomers with mortgage; and percent of baby boomers living in poverty.

The rankings of all five categories were then averaged. States with the higher rankings were considered worse for baby boomers.

Here are the 10 worst states to be a baby boomer, based on the analysis:

1. Nevada

2. Rhode Island

3. New York

4. Illinois

5. Louisiana

6. Tennessee

7. Alabama

8. California

9. Mississippi

10. West Virginia

Here are the 10 best states to be a baby boomer, based on the analysis:

1. Iowa

2. Nebraska

3. New Hampshire

4. North Dakota

5. South Dakota

6. Wyoming

7. Wisconsin

8. Minnesota

9. Alaska

10. Maine

More articles on rankings and ratings:

Leapfrog names 2019 Top Hospitals

America's Health Rankings: How all 50 states fared

US states ranked by suicide rate

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.