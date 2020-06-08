10 states with economies most exposed to COVID-19

Florida has the economy most exposed to COVID-19, according to an analysis released June 8 by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify state economies most exposed to COVID-19, analysts compared the 50 U.S. states and District of Columbia across 14 metrics. Metrics ranged from the share of employment from highly affected industries to the number of workers with access to paid sick leave and the increase in unemployment. More information about the methodology is available here.

Ten states with economies most exposed to COVID-19, according to the analysis:

Note: District of Columbia ranked between New York and Georgia but is not included in the state list below.

1. Florida

2. Louisiana

3. Mississippi

4. Kentucky

5. New York

6. Georgia

7. Virginia

8. Illinois

9. Maryland

10. North Carolina

