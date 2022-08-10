10 best hospitals for neurology and neurosurgery, per US News 

NYU Langone Hospitals in New York City earned the No. 1 spot on U.S. News & World Report's "2022-23 Best Hospitals for Neurology and Neurosurgery" ranking.

U.S. News evaluated 1,255 hospitals and ranked the top 50 for their care of patients with neurological conditions, including brain hemorrhages, spinal disorders and injuries, strokes, multiple sclerosis and meningitis.

Here are U.S. News' 10 top neurology and neurosurgery hospitals:

1. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

2. UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

3. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

4. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

5. John Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

6. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

7. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

8. Cleveland Clinic

9. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

10. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)