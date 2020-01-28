U.S. News updates method of ranking best rehab hospitals

U.S. News and World Report magazine has changed the methodology for ranking its Best Hospitals for Rehabilitation.

The annual ranking lists the hospitals providing the best rehabilitation care in the country. The 2020 rankings, which will be published in July, will not be based solely on the expert opinions of rehabilitation physicians, as previously has been the case.

The new methodology will add objective measures of patient outcomes and quality metrics to expert opinions collected by U.S. News via an annual national survey. The objective measures include data from:

• The American Hospital Association's annual survey database

• The CMS Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility Compare reporting program

• The Model Systems in Rehabilitation program supported by the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research

U.S. News and its data contractor are requesting feedback on this new methodology. Comments can be submitted to BestHospitals@rti.org through March 10.

