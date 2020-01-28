Though depression is common during menopause, many gynecologists don't screen for it

Depression in women is more common when they are going through menopause, but gynecologists are not vigilant about screening for it, a study published in the journal Menopause shows.

Researchers sent a survey regarding depression during menopause to 500 OB-GYN physicians who were fellows of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and members of the Collaborative Ambulatory Research Network. They received 209 responses.

More than one-third of respondents (34.1 percent) said they did not regularly screen patients for depression during menopause.

Also, 85.7 percent of respondents said they believed that they could recognize depression in women going through menopause, but only 55.8 percent were confident they could treat these patients.

