People, conversation top sources of noise in OR, study finds

People and conversation, followed by music or the radio, are the top sources of noise in the operating room, which researchers found is usually unregulated.

The study, conducted by researchers from Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center, examined the effects of noise and noise reduction strategies on individual and patient safety in the OR of an acute care hospital. It also assessed OR noise levels during critical times. Researchers also polled 267 multidisciplinary staff about the OR.

The average noise level of the OR was 68 decibels, higher than normal conversation level which is 60 decibels. The maximum consistent noise level was 87 decibels, similar to the noise level of a hair dryer, and the peak that of a bulldozer at 106 decibels.

The top three sources of noise, according to respondents of the staff survey, were:

● People and conversation (87 percent)

● Music/radio (54 percent)

● OR equipment and monitors (50 percent)

Additionally, 60 percent of survey respondents said the OR is noisy, and 47 percent said the noise was a distraction and made them feel stressed.

