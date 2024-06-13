NYC Health + Hospitals opens clinical leadership fellowship

NYC Health + Hospitals has opened applications for a year-long post-residency opportunity for graduates seeking administrative roles, it announced June 13.

The system's Clinical Leadership Fellowship will assign accepted applicants to a team in one of the following departments: quality, population health, ambulatory care, managed care and patient growth, or medical and professional affairs, according to the release.

Once assigned to a team, the clinical leadership fellows train hands-on with the department and spend their remaining time delivering care within their specialty at a hospital within the system.

At the end of the one-year experience, the fellows must present the culmination of what they learned in a quality improvement or population health project.

Its next cohort, for the 2024-2025 year, is set to begin training July 15. The application deadline for the 2025-2026 program is Sept. 20.

Applicants for the next fellowship cohort must have completed or be set to complete a residency program accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education prior to July 1, 2025.