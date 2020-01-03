National Quality Forum names HCA executive board chair, appoints 7 members

The National Quality Forum selected Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, to serve as its new board of directors chair and named seven new board members.

Dr. Perlin is president of clinical services and CMO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Cristie Upshaw Travis, CEO of the Memphis Business Group on Health, will serve as board vice chair.

The new board members are:

• Jeffrey Brady, MD, director of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality

• Susan B. Frampton, PhD, president of Planetree International, a nonprofit advocacy and membership organization

• Garth Graham, MD, vice president of community health and impact at CVS Health and president of the Aetna Foundation

• Thomas Kottke, MD, medical director for well-being, HealthPartners in Bloomington, Minn.

• Kameron Leigh Matthews, MD, deputy undersecretary for health for community care at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

• Shannon Connor Phillips, MD, chief patient experience officer of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare

• Lisa Woods, senior director of U.S. strategy and design of benefits for Walmart Stores

The National Quality Forum, a nonprofit, membership-based organization, works with healthcare stakeholders to improve quality and performance.

