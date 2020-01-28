How this high school class is working to prevent sepsis

A high school science teacher in Florida is on a mission to improve sepsis care — with the help of her 22 students, reports The Palm Beach Post.

Mary Fish is a biotechnology teacher at Boca Raton-based Spanish River High School whose father died from sepsis four years ago. She and her students are developing a prototype of a wearable biosensor that could be used to detect sepsis in intensive care patients.

"Through this prototype we could potentially monitor when a patient may be predisposed to sepsis, and eventually stop it before it evolves into a larger issue," Ms. Fish told The Palm Beach Post.

Ms. Fish and her class are one of 14 teams nationwide that recently won a $10,000 Lemelson InvenTeam Grant from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge.

The grant will support their continued work on the prototype during the 2019-20 school year. In June, the class plans to present the prototype at MIT's EurekaFest.

