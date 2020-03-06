CDC panel recommends Ebola vaccine for US adults at risk of exposure

An advisory committee for the CDC unanimously agreed to recommend that three groups of U.S. adults receive a preexposure vaccine against the Ebola virus, according to Medscape.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends the preexposure recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus–Zaire Ebola virus for those 18 years or older who may be exposed to Ebola either because they are responding to an Ebola outbreak, working as healthcare personnel at federally designated Ebola treatment centers in the U.S., or working as laboratorians or other staff at biosafety-level 4 facilities in the U.S.

The vaccine is a one-time treatment approved by the FDA Dec. 19.

