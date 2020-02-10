American Organization for Nursing Leadership names 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award winner

The American Organization for Nursing Leadership selected Ann Marie T. Brooks, PhD, as its 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

The award recognizes a member of the organization who has served as "a significant leader in the nursing profession and served AONL in an important leadership capacity."

Dr. Brooks is president of the Mount Carmel College of Nursing in Columbus, Ohio. She has previously served as a nurse executive at Riddle Memorial Hospital in Media, Pa., and King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

She was president of the American Organization of Nurse Executives and American Psychiatric Nurses Association. She previously won the American Organization for Nursing Leadership's Mentor Award.

