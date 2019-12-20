9 food-related outbreaks in 2019

Becker's Hospital Review reported on the following outbreaks linked to food products in the U.S. this year.

The outbreaks are listed from most recent to the beginning of 2019.

1. Seven people were sickened and one died in a listeria outbreak linked to hard-boiled eggs.



2. Forty people in 16 states were infected with E. coli linked to romaine lettuce from Salinas, Calif.

3. Ten salmonella cases were confirmed in an outbreak linked to ground beef, with eight hospitalizations and one death reported.

4. An 11-state cyclospora infection outbreak linked to fresh basil sickened 241 people.

5. There were 71 salmonella cases in eight states linked to Cavi brand papayas from Mexico.

6. An outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli O26 infections linked to flour sickened 17 people in eight states.

7. A multistate outbreak of Escherichia coli O103 linked to ground beef products sickened 196 people.

8. A listeria outbreak, linked to deli meats and cheeses, resulted in one death and eight hospitalizations in four states.

9. A multistate outbreak of Salmonella Schwarzengrund infections linked to Butterball brand ground turkey sickened six people.

