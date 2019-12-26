7 hospitals hiring patient experience leaders
Below are seven hospitals and health systems that are seeking patient experience leaders.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.
1. Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System seeks an assistant vice president of patient experience.
2. Union Hospital of Cecil County in Elkton, Md., seeks a patient experience officer.
3. UMMC Midtown Campus in Baltimore seeks a director of patient experience.
4. New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens seeks a patient experience officer.
5. Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health seeks a patient experience adviser.
6. Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston seeks a chief customer experience officer.
7. Longmont, Colo.-based Centura Health seeks a patient experience program manager.
More articles on clinical leadership & infection control:
8 clinical leaders share tips for improving the patient experience
University Hospitals employee gives patient kidney
54 dead from vaping-related illness as 2019 ends, CDC says
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.