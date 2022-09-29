6 hospitals seeking chief medical officers

Below are six hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. Adirondack Health in Saranac Lake, N.Y., seeks a CMO.

2. Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, seeks a psychiatrist and CMO for its Mental Health Emergency Center, also in Milwaukee.

3. Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston seeks an associate CMO and vice president of ambulatrory.

4. St. Louis-based Ascension seeks a CMO for its Michigan division.

5. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., seeks a CMO for Saint Joseph Health System in Mishawaka, Ind.

6. Trinity also seeks a CMO for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.