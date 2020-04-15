What Pew poll reveals about Americans' COVID-19 concerns: 8 findings

Black and Hispanic Americans are more concerned than their white counterparts about getting COVID-19 and unknowingly transmitting it to others, according to a new national survey.

The Pew Research Center conducted the survey from April 7-12 and polled 4,917 U.S. adults.

Eight survey findings:

1. Thirty-one percent of black Americans and 43 percent of Hispanic Americans say they are very concerned about contracting COVID-19 and requiring hospitalization, compared to 18 percent of white Americans.

2. Thirty-eight percent of black adults and 49 percent of Hispanic adults report being very concerned about unknowingly spreading the disease to others, versus 28 percent of white adults in the U.S.

3. Lower income Americans are more concerned about getting COVID-19 and requiring hospitalization (33 percent) and unknowingly spreading the disease to others (38 percent), than middle- and upper-income Americans. Twenty-one percent of middle income Americans are very concerned about getting COVID-19 and requiring hospitalization, while 32 percent are concerned about unknowingly spreading the disease to others. Among upper income Americans, 17 percent are very concerned about getting COVID-19 and requiring hospitalization and 27 percent are concerned about unknowingly transmitting the disease.

4. About 62 percent of adults 65 years and older are very or somewhat concerned about getting COVID-19 and requiring hospitalization, as compared to 39 percent of those in the 18-to-29 age group.

5. Seventy-two percent of adults between the ages of 18 and 29 are very or somewhat concerned about unknowingly spreading the disease, versus 57 percent of those 65 years and older who share that concern.

6. More black adults (27 percent) said they personally know someone who has been hospitalized or who has died from the new coronavirus than white adults (13 percent) and Hispanic adults (13 percent).



7. In case of a ventilator shortage, 50 percent of Americans said that the priority for critical care should be given to patients most in need at the moment, while about 45 percent said priority should be given to patients who physicians think are most likely to recover with treatment.

8. In case of a ventilator shortage, more black adults (60 percent) said priority for critical care should be given to patients most in need at the moment, compared to 48 percent of white adults and 50 percent of Hispanic adults.

9. In case of a ventilator shortage, 47 percent of white Americans said priority for critical care should be given to patients who physicians think are most likely to recover with treatment, versus 45 percent of Hispanic Americans and 36 percent of black Americans.

