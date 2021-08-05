US weighing COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all foreign travelers

The U.S. may soon require most international visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination status, according to a White House official, The Hill reported Aug. 4.

As cases of the delta COVID-19 variant surge across the country, international travel restrictions are still in place: the plan to show proof of vaccination would go into effect once restrictions are lifted.

The travel plan, which interagency working groups are currently developing, would involve a phased approach that would require international travelers arriving in the U.S. to be fully vaccinated "with limited exceptions," according to the White House official, The Hill reports.

"Currently, the interagency working groups are developing a policy and planning process to be prepared for when the time is right to transition to this new system," the official said.

Under the nation's current restrictions, people who are not U.S. citizens who have been in China, Iran, the U.K., Brazil, South Africa, India or any of the 26 countries that make up the European Schengen area in the last 14 days are barred from entering the country.