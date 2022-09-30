US suicide rates increased 4% in 2021

According to newly released data from the CDC, suicide deaths in the U.S. increased by 4 percent from 2020 to 2021.

There were 45,979 suicide-related deaths in 2020 and 47,646 in 2021, according to a Sept. 30 news release. Provisional data does not include race, ethnicity or geographical data. Statistics are based on death certificate data received and processed by the National Center for Health Statistics. Provisional suicide rates are typically computed using death data after a six-month lag following the date of death, according to the release.

A total of 1,667 more suicides occurred in 2021 than in 2020, and the suicide rate rose from 13.5 per 100,000 standard population in 2020 to 14.0 per 100,000 in 2021. The largest increase in the suicide rate occurred among males ages 15-24, with an 8 percent increase.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention released the following statement regarding the CDC's provisional data, noting that it does not include final national suicide rates for 2021.

"We understand how devastating and painful it is to lose a loved one to suicide. This CDC provisional suicide data invigorates our resolve to continue fighting so that we can see a day when suicide does not exist. Despite the data indicating an increase in suicide deaths in 2021, we remain hopeful that our public education and advocacy efforts are making a difference," the statement said.