Prior COVID-19 infection, vaccines, offer protection against variants, small NIH study suggests

The immune systems of people with a prior COVID-19 infection may be able to fend off three now widely known variants, according to a small study led by the National Institutes of Health and published March 30 in Open Forum Infectious Diseases.

The study involved blood samples from 30 people who had recovered from COVID-19 before the variants emerged. Researchers found CD8+ T-cells, which play a role in the body's immune response to the virus, were able to recognize the B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the U.K., the B.1.351 variant, first detected in South Africa and the B1.1.248 variant, first seen in Brazil.

"Researchers determined that SARS-CoV-2 specific CD8 + T-cell responses remained largely intact and could recognize virtually all mutations in the variants studied," the NIH said in a news release. "While larger studies are needed, the researchers note that their findings suggest the T-cell response in convalescent individuals, and most likely in vaccines, are largely not affected by the mutations found in these variants, and should offer protection against emerging variants."

Strong immunity likely involves both T-cell responses and neutralizing antibodies, the researchers said, adding that similar, larger studies are necessary to determine whether booster vaccinations are needed.

To view the full study, click here.

