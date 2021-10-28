Only 27% of parents will vaccinate young kids right away, poll finds

Most parents do not plan to vaccinate their younger children against COVID-19 as soon as a vaccine is authorized for kids ages 5-11, according to Kaiser Family Foundation's latest COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor survey published Oct. 28.

The survey, fielded Oct. 14-24, is based on responses from a nationally representative sample of 1,519 adults.

Twenty-seven percent of parents said they were eager for their younger child to get vaccinated once the shot is available. Another 33 percent said they would wait and see how the vaccine is working, and 30 percent said they would definitely not get the vaccine for their child once it's available.

Parents' concerns about vaccinating their young children most often revolved around safety issues. Seventy-six percent said they were concerned that not enough is known about the vaccine's long-term effects in children, and 71 percent said they were worried that their child might have serious side effects after getting vaccinated.

View the full survey here.