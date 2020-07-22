Nearly 25 million U.S. homes lack enough space for COVID-19 quarantine, study finds

Following CDC recommendations for isolation or quarantine guidelines after contracting COVID-19 is impossible in over 25 million U.S. homes, a new study shows.

Researchers studied 2017 data from the American Housing Survey, the most recently available data. They included 57,984 occupied dwellings in the study sample. The sample represents 121.57 million dwellings nationwide that housed about 303 million residents. They published their findings in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

They found isolation or quarantine in line with World Health Organization or CDC recommendations after contracting COVID-19 was impossible in 25.29 million dwellings, because they lacked enough bedrooms, bathrooms or both. Overall, about 81 million persons lived in units unsuitable for isolation or quarantine.

The study also shows that in comparison to white Americans, Native American and Hispanic people had two to three times higher odds of occupying units unsuitable for isolation or quarantine, and Black and Asian Americans had 1.7 times higher odds.

