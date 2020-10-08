National Cancer Institute creates research network for COVID-19 immunity: 4 things to know

The National Cancer Institute is launching a research network to increase the nation's antibody testing capacity and better understand immune response to COVID-19.

Four things to know:

1. The Serological Sciences Network, known as SeroNet, represents the largest coordinated effort to study COVID-19 immunity in the U.S.

2. The initiative will provide grants for researchers to study immune response and then use those findings to develop COVID-19 blood tests and treatments.

3. Twenty-five biomedical research institutions will participate in the network nationwide.

4. SeroNet is supported by $306 million in emergency funds allocated by Congress.



Learn more about the initiative here.

More articles on public health:

COVID-19 hospitalizations by state: Oct. 8

21 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: Oct. 8

34 COVID-19 cases tied to White House; Wisconsin to open field hospital amid surge — 5 COVID-19 updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.