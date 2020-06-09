Most Americans see going to protests as a health risk, poll finds

A majority of Americans (95 percent) believe that going to protests or demonstrations is a risk to their health, according to a new Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index poll.

The poll is conducted weekly. These results are from the 12th wave of the poll, conducted June 5-8, and include responses from 1,006 U.S. adults.

Only 4 percent of respondents said that going to protests or demonstrations is not a risk to health at all; 1 percent skipped the question. About 50 percent of Americans are extremely or very concerned about a spike in coronavirus cases as a result of the protests that erupted after the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minnesota, at the hands of police.

Eleven percent of Americans say that someone in their immediate family or close circle of friends attended an in-person protest or demonstration in the last week, but only 2 percent report attending a protest themselves.

