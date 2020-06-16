More than half of Americans concerned about 2nd coronavirus wave, survey finds

Fifty-six percent of Americans report being extremely or very concerned about a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a new Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index poll shows.

The poll is conducted weekly. These results are from the 13th wave of the poll, conducted June 12-15, and include responses from 1,022 U.S. adults.

If there is a second wave in their state, 65 percent of respondents said they are somewhat or very likely to self-quarantine, and 85 percent said they will socially distance distance themselves. Seventy-nine percent reported that they would likely stop gathering with friends or family, and 73 percent said they would stop going to nongrocery retail stores.

About 64 percent of respondents said they see returning to their pre-COVID life as risky right now, and 57 percent said gathering with friends and family is a moderate or large risk.

