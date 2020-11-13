Minnesota Latinos say state is not providing COVID-19 information in Spanish

Latinos in Minnesota account for about 11 percent of COVID-19 infections throughout the state, and state residents have found themselves translating information for Spanish-speaking neighbors and friends in the absence of updated Spanish COVID-19 data from the health department, the Sahan Journal reports.

The state has a Spanish page which includes general COVID-19 information, such as frequently asked questions, guidelines on what to do if exposed and unemployment benefits. It doesn't include updates on case numbers and deaths. The void has left residents like Meredith Wardlaw Rodríguez regularly translating COVID-19 data for friends and family.

"It's an informational desert from the appropriate public health agencies — from the state to the counties to the cities," Ms. Wardlaw Rodríguez told the Sahan Journal. "You're trying to find a simple flyer that's translated into another language, and they either don't exist or they've been hidden somewhere."

Some areas, like Ramsey County, have partnered with local Spanish radio stations and media outlets to share COVID-19 information. Residents, however, said this information doesn't reach far enough because La Raza, one of the radio stations working to disseminate COVID-19 updates, mainly targets the Mexican American community, not all Spanish speakers. Ramsey County is considering a new position targeting the Latino community, which would help widen access to COVID-19 information and resources.

Residents told the Sahan Journal that they recognize these efforts, but are calling for the Michigan Department of Health to implement a more concentrated strategy. The health department did not respond to Sahan Journal's questions regarding the matter, the outlet reports.

In an email to Becker's, a spokesperson from the Michigan Department of Health and Human services said they have been doing what they can to "quickly translate key COVID-19 documents into Spanish" and provided a link to the site referenced above.

