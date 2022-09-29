Michigan State U, Henry Ford Health, Brown U launch suicide prevention research center

East Lansing-based Michigan State University, Detroit-based Henry Ford Health, and Providence, R.I.-based Brown University established the National Center for Health and Justice Integration for Suicide Prevention Sept. 29, the universities shared in an email with Becker's.

The center is funded by a $15 million grant from the National Institutes of Mental Health and will use 100 stakeholders and 30 investigators to find suicide prevention solutions.

"These teams bring together the country’s foremost experts to reduce the national suicide rate while establishing interdisciplinary approaches to connect hard-to-reach individuals to care," said Aron Sousa, MD, dean of the MSU College of Human Medicine. "Public health efforts to identify gaps in care for vulnerable populations are critical to the health of our nation. Together, we can make a lasting difference."