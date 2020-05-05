Lab-made antibody 'neutralizes' COVID-19 virus, study shows

Researchers have created an antibody that may neutralize SARS-CoV-2, offering potential prevention and treatment for the disease COVID-19, according to a study published May 4 in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

The antibody, known as 47D11, was created in a lab and can neutralize the spike protein found in SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Researchers are still not certain how the antibody neutralizes the spike protein.

The 47D11 antibody is known as a monoclonal antibody, or a lab-made antibody, which have increasingly been recognized as a promising drug form against infectious diseases, according to the report.

Though it is still early in the development of any potential drug, the antibody shows promise, the researchers concluded.

