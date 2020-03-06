Iowa congresswoman forms 1st House endometriosis caucus

House Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, is forming the first congressional endometriosis caucus.

The group will seek federal funding to further research into new treatments for endometriosis, a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus, or endometrium, migrates outside the womb, resulting in inflammation.

The caucus will also launch a social media campaign to drive awareness of the caucus and the condition.

During her announcement of the new caucus, Ms. Finkenauer told fellow congressmen about being diagnosed with endometriosis at 18 and how living with the condition has affected her life.

“Around four weeks ago, on a Friday after votes, I was doubled over in pain and looking up hysterectomies. I was there considering an option that would take away my chance to have kids because of this condition," she said. "One in 10 women are in that exact same position, as endometriosis is the leading reason for hysterectomies in women 30 to34 years old. We need more research funding, and women need to know it is OK to talk about this condition."

Ms. Finkenauer will serve as chairwoman of the caucus, and Rep. Jenniffer González-Colón (R-Puerto Rico) will be her co-chair.

