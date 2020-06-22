In May, most US adults supported strategies to limit COVID-19 spread

Nationwide, nearly 80 percent of U.S. adults supported stay-at-home orders and nonessential business closures in early May, a new CDC survey shows.

The CDC conducted the web-based survey May 5-12. It polled 1,676 U.S. adults, 18 years and older, across the country.

Overall, 79.5 percent of respondents supported stay-at-home orders and nonessential business closures, and about 67 percent agreed that nonessential workers should stay home. About 87 percent agreed with public health guidelines for maintaining 6 feet of social distance.

There was also widespread adherence to recommended strategies for curbing the spread of COVID-19. About 77 percent of respondents reported self-isolating, and 74 percent reported always or often wearing cloth face coverings in public.

In early May, slightly more than 74 percent of respondents said they would not feel safe if restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus were lifted.

