Hundreds protest mandatory flu shot for Massachusetts students

Hundreds gathered in Boston this week to protest Massachusetts' new rule making the influenza vaccine mandatory for all students, CBS Boston reports.

Massachusetts recently instituted the order, which mandates that all children 6 months or older who attend child care, preschool, kindergarten through 12th grade and colleges and universities in the state get the flu vaccine unless a medical or religious exemption is provided. Part of the impetus for the new rule is to curb respiratory illness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protest began outside the Massachusetts State House with people holding signs and chanting.

"We think that's complete government overreach, and we're here to fight for all the kids," a protester told CBS Boston.

Another protester, Jennifer Cordy who attended the rally with her son, said that the new rule has her contemplating homeschooling.

